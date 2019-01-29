Register
05:01 GMT +329 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Khartoum, Sudan

    CAR Gov't, Armed Opposition Exchange Views at Peace Talks in Khartoum - Source

    CC BY-SA 2.0 / Juri Knauth / Khartoum
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    KHARTOUM (Sputnik) - The delegation of the government of the Central African Republic (CAR) and representatives of armed opposition openly exchanged views at a meeting during the African Union-brokered negotiations in Khartoum on crisis settlement in the CAR, an informed source told Sputnik.

    On Thursday, a new round of peace talks between the CAR government and militant leaders started in Khartoum. As a source in the Sudanese Embassy in Russia told Sputnik, the talks may last for up to 10 days. Andrei Kemarsky, the director of the Russian Foreign Ministry's Department of Africa, arrived in the Sudanese capital on Wednesday to take part in peace talks that are observed by the United Nations, Sudan, Gabon, Chad, Equatorial Guinea, and Congo.

    The CAR government sent a delegation of senior ministers to Khartoum, led by the president’s chief of staff, Firmin Ngrebada. Delegates from 14 armed militias are attending the talks, as well as religious leaders, human rights advocates and other civil society figures.

    "The first direct meeting between the delegations of the government and the armed groups ended as part of negotiations that are underway in Khartoum these days. We consider the direct meeting between delegations of the government and the armed groups mediated by African [countries] to be a good step toward the negotiation process," the source said.

    READ MORE: African Union Encourages Russia to Participate in CAR’s Future Peace Conference

    French Sangaris forces patrol in muslim district of PK 5 in Bangui as people go to the polls to take part in the Central African Republic second round of the presidential and legislative elections on February 14, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / ISSOUF SANOGO
    Russia Pledges Continued Support for Central African Republic Security - Envoy
    The source noted that during the meeting between the delegations, all issues were discussed openly and directly.

    "The African mediator listened to all opinions from the government and the armed groups. Tomorrow, on Tuesday, a document on the mutual consent of the government and the armed groups will be presented for its study and response," the source added.

    The CAR has been suffering from sectarian clashes between the Muslims and the Christians since the 2013 coup, when the Muslim Seleka rebels seized control of the nation, overthrowing then-President Francois Bozize and provoking a backlash from the Christian Anti-Balaka militia.

    READ MORE: Russian Military Base May Appear in CAR — Defence Minister

    In August 2018, the two groups agreed to establish a platform for consultations on sustainable peace in the CAR. The groups then also called on the government to engage in the work on reconciliation with support from Russia, the European Union and other regional and international players.

    Kemarsky told Sputnik in December, that Moscow was ready to mediate the political process in the CAR, provided that the African country’s government and the opposition address Moscow with such a request.

    Related:

    Things to Know About the Russian Mission in Central African Republic
    Over 30 People Wounded in Clashes in Central African Republic's Bria - MSF
    Missing Moroccan UN Peacekeeper in Central African Republic Found Dead
    UN Chief Condemns Attack on UN Convoy in Central African Republic
    Tags:
    peace talks, Andrei Kemarsky, Russia, Africa, Central African Republic
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Participants of XXI Republican Beauty Contest Miss Tatarstan-2019
    Miss Tatarstan 2019: Eye-Catching Contestants Compete for the Crown
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    FAA: No Pay Zone
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse