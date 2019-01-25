Speaker of Libyan Tobruk Parl't Praises Russia’s Unbiased Way of Settling Crisis

BENGHAZI (Sputnik) - Russia has proven to be unbiased in the Libyan crisis settlement process and has a clear understanding of the state of affairs in the crisis-torn country, the speaker of the Libyan Tobruk-based parliament told Sputnik.

"The visit was successful, Russia’s role was clearly manifested by its support of legitimacy, and I also have seen a significant Russian understanding of what was happening in Libya. Their impartiality has been also proven, they have no ulterior motives— there are no connections across borders, no connection through direct interests. As I understand it, they support compliance with the constitution, the compliance with the law, and they think it is necessary to hold elections in Libya according to the constitution and the law," Aguila Saleh, the speaker of the Libyan Tobruk-based parliament said.

The speaker's comments come after in December, Saleh paid a visit to Russia, during which he has met with Russian lower house speaker Vyacheslav Volodin. The sides have signed an agreement on parliamentary cooperation.

Libya has been torn apart by conflict since its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011. The eastern part of the country is governed by the parliament, backed by the Libyan National Army (LNA) and located in Tobruk. The UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA), headed by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli.