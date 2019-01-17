Canadian Kidnapped in Burkina Faso Found Dead - Security Ministry

Kirk Woodman, a Canadian citizen, was kidnapped by suspected extremists on a mining site in northern Burkina Faso, near the Malian border.

According to the security ministry, a Canadian citizen that was kidnapped in northern Burkina Faso, near the Malian border, has been found dead.

Earlier, Security Minister Clement Sawadogo said that the kidnapped person was working for the Progress Minerals mining company.

The Canadian citizen was abducted by gunmen on a mining site, owned by Vancouver-based Progress Minerals, which is located 20 kilometres away from Mansila in Yagha province, a spokesman for the West African nation's security ministry said earlier.

Since 31 December, Burkina Faso has been in a state of emergency, amid frequent attacks by Islamist militants.

Several militant Islamist groups are active in the country, among which are Ansar ul Islam and the Group to Support Islam and Muslims.