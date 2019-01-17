Canadian Kidnapped in Burkina Faso Found Dead - Security Ministry

According to the security ministry, a Canadian citizen that was kidnapped in northern Burkina Faso, near the Malian border, has been found dead.
Earlier, Security Minister Clement Sawadogo said that the kidnapped person was working for the Progress Minerals mining company.
Since 31 December, Burkina Faso has been in a state of emergency, amid frequent attacks by Islamist militants.
Several militant Islamist groups are active in the country, among which are Ansar ul Islam and the Group to Support Islam and Muslims.
