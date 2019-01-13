South African President Urges Nation to Fight Against National Rape Crisis

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the issue of rape during a meeting dedicated to the 107th anniversary of the governing African National Congress on Saturday.
"We have made huge strides in improving the position of women in society… however, gender-based violence is a national crisis that we are determined to end, so that all South African women and girls may live in peace, safety and dignity", the South African president stated.
The appeal comes as the campaign for the 2019 elections gets underway. The country is set to elect a new National Assembly and new provincial legislatures in each province.
