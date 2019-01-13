Death Toll in Unrest in Sudan Rises to 24 - Reports

CAIRO (Sputnik) - The number of persons killed in nationwide clashes in Sudan between protesters and the police has increased to 24 people, the Sky News Arabia broadcaster reported on Saturday.

The broadcaster noted that the information had been confirmed by the country's Attorney General of the country from the heads of commissions charged with investigating the clashes of demonstrators with the forces of law and order.

The largest death toll was in the province of Gedaref, where nine people were killed, the publication noted.

The unrest erupted across Sudan in late December over the rising cost of bread and general economic crisis. Residents of the cities of Gedaref and Atbara were the first to take to the streets. A state of emergency was introduced in a number of cities. At the same time, Amnesty International said on December 25 that 37 protesters had been shot dead by Sudanese security forces over five days of demonstrations.