WATCH Prototypes of Military Exoskeleton, Giant Armoured Car Unveiled in Ghana

Footage of a parade in Ghana shows strange prototypes of military equipment, including exoskeleton suits and a giant armoured vehicle.

The presentation took place at the 38th annual Technology Exhibition of the Kantanka Group. It was personally attended by King Otumfuo Nana Osei Tutu II, the 16th Asantehene, traditional ruler of the Kingdom of Ashanti in Ghana.

In addition to the exoskeleton, an impressively sized armoured personnel carrier (APC) equipped with a laser rangefinder was shown at the exhibition.

No technical details of the unveiled weapon systems or their capabilities have been released.