Register
19:39 GMT +311 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Classroom

    Teacher in S Africa Suspended Over Claims of 'Racial Segregation' in Class

    CC0
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Local authorities said they “highly condemn” the incident, adding that a serious investigation into the teacher’s actions is underway.

    A school teacher in the South African town of Schweizer-Reneke has been suspended due to allegations of her splitting pupils into separate groups based on their race during class.

    The incident came to light after a mother of one of the students complained about a picture shared by the class’ teacher on the school's WhatsApp group, featuring black students seated separately from white students, local newspaper The Times reports.

    ​"This was meant to be an exciting day for me but it's not," said the woman whose name was not disclosed by the newspaper in order "to protect the identity of her child".

    The picture showed 18 white students sitting behind a large desk in the middle of the classroom, with four black students seated at a smaller desk in the corner.

    "All I saw was messages from the white parents saying 'dankie, dankie' ['thank you, thank you' on the WhatsApp group] but no one was saying anything about the separation of the learners," the concerned mother said.

    Children play under a sculpture in the form of a giant pair of spectacles on Cape Town's Sea Point Promenade, November 18, 2014
    © REUTERS / Mike Hutchings
    Guards Allegedly Telling Black People to Leave Beach in Cape Town Spark Scandal - Reports
    She also expressed hope that her child was too young to notice "what was happening", adding that she herself was "pissed off".

    According to the BBC, local authorities said they "highly condemn" the segregation, adding that the teacher has been suspended "with immediate effect" pending investigation.

    Sello Lehare, the education minister for the North West Province, stated that the teacher was suspended to allow the investigation to "be fair and free", adding that the school’s explanation is "the learners were separated according to those who could understand Afrikaans and English".

    A number of social media users also appeared upset by this incident, taking a dim view of the teacher’s actions.

    ​READ MORE: Tory MP Urges May to Condemn Seizures of White Farmers' Land in S Africa

    This development occurred amid brutal attacks against white farmers in the country, while the government reportedly prepared a land reform which may result in around 200 white-owned farms handed over to black farmers.

    Related:

    Outrage Over Pic of S African Man Wearing Alleged 'Kill White People' T-Shirt
    ‘S African Gov’t Creating a Scenario of Conflict & Racial Hatred’ – Cape Party
    'Test Case': S African City Plans to Seize Land From Private Owners
    Tags:
    teacher, school, allegations, racism, South Africa
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 5 - 11 January
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    Seniors Gone Wild?
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse