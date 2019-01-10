Register
14:56 GMT +310 January 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Felix Tshisekedi - whose father Etienne was an opposition leader - has been elected President of DR Congo

    DR Congo Government Concedes Defeat in Election But Opposition Still Cry Foul

    © AFP 2018 /
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    France has questioned the outcome of the December 30 election in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which has been won by Felix Tshisekedi, the son of veteran opposition leader Etienne Tshisekedi.

    Suspicions were raised about the outcome of the poll after President Joseph Kabila's government switched off the internet last week amid fears of a "popular uprising".

    Kabila is stepping down after 18 years in office and there were fears he would continue to rule behind the scenes if a rigged election saw victory for his handpicked successor, Emmanuel Ramazani Shadary.

    But on Thursday, 10 January, the Electoral Commission announced Mr. Shadary had polled only 4.4 million votes, a long way behind Tshisekedi and businessman Martin Fayulu.

    Tshisekedi, 55, is reported to have won seven million votes and Mr. Fayulu 6.4 million.

    Supporters of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu run from tear gas fired by police in Nsele, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on December 19
    © AP Photo /
    Supporters of opposition candidate Martin Fayulu run from tear gas fired by police in Nsele, Democratic Republic of the Congo, on December 19

    But Mr. Fayulu has claimed the outcome is a fraud and an "electoral coup" and he appears to have the backing of France, a key regional player.

    French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said the result was "not consistent" with widespread forecasts by the Catholic Church's 40,000 election observers that Fayulu had won. 

    "These results have nothing to do with the truth at the ballot box. It's a real electoral coup, it's unbelievable…They have stolen the Congolese people's victory and the people will never accept that," said Fayulu, an oil tycoon whose platform had been focused on tackling corruption in the former Belgian colony.

    Tshisekedi's victory was greeted by celebrations at the headquarters of the Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS), the country's oldest and largest opposition party which was founded by his late father, Etienne, a former minister under the late dictator Mobutu Sese Seko who then became an opposition leader and a thorn in Mobutu's side for years. 

    Congolese President Joseph Kabila, center, waves as he and others celebrate the Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC, independence in Kindu, Congo, Thursday, June 30, 2016. Congo's president says nothing can stop long-awaited elections from taking place even as fears mount of a possible delay.
    © AP Photo / John Bompengo
    Congolese President Joseph Kabila, center, waves as he and others celebrate the Democratic Republic of Congo, DRC, independence in Kindu, Congo, Thursday, June 30, 2016. Congo's president says nothing can stop long-awaited elections from taking place even as fears mount of a possible delay.

    Tshisekedi's warm words towards Kabila fuelled suspicions among Fayulu's supporters that there had been some sort of behind-the-scenes deal.

    "Today we should no longer see him (Kabila) as an adversary, but rather as a partner for democratic change in our country," Tshisekedi told supporters.

    "Kabila did not want to risk announcing Shadary as the winner, which would have triggered violent protests and international condemnation. Instead, he chose to split the opposition by creating a power-sharing deal Tshisekedi," said Robert Besseling, executive director of risk consultancy EXX Africa. 

    "Kabila will be able to influence Tshisekedi, who now owes his ascendancy to power to Kabila's control of the electoral commission," Mr. Besseling told AFP.

    DR Congo — which was formally known as Zaire — has never had a peaceful transition of power since independence from Belgium in 1960, and bloodshed marred elections in 2006 and 2011.

    Related:

    Internet Blocked in DR Congo to Stop 'Popular Uprising' Amid Fear of Rigged Poll
    Confirmed Ebola Cases in DR Congo Hit 560 - Country's Health Ministry
    Uganda Accuses UN of ‘Preserving Terrorism’ in Neighboring DR Congo
    Anti-Government Protest in DR Congo Dispersed With Tear Gas, Shots Fired
    Tags:
    rigged election, results, vote, election, Catholic Church, Joseph Kabila, Democratic Republic of Congo, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Dancer in Front of a Dragon Snow Sculpture During a Pole Dancing Competition in China
    Magic of Winter: Stunning Ice and Snow Sculptures All Over the Globe
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    Like Listening to a Brick Wall
    NATO armed forces
    NATO Armed Forces in Europe, Afghanistan
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse