Two Trains Collide in Pretoria, S Africa Killing Two People - Report

The collision happened during the morning rush-hour at the Mountain View station.

According to the local emergency services, two trains have collided in Pretoria, leaving at least two people dead.

"We have got two confirmed fatalities, and we have got different emergency services on site", an emergency services official said, according to Reuters.

A video from the site has appeared on Twitter.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW…