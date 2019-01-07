Gabon Military Seizes National Radio Station in Alleged Coup Attempt - Reports

The military has taken control of the state-owned broadcasting station in Gabon to announce the creation of a “National Restoration Council”, RFI radio in Africa reported.

RFI radio reported that the military had arrived at the office of the broadcaster at about 4 am local time (3 am GMT). The communique on behalf of the army was reportedly read over the air by Lieutenant Kelly Ondo Obiang.

The statement says that a New Year's address by President Ali Bongo "reinforced doubts about the president's ability to continue to carry out of the responsibilities of his office". The military has announced that in the next few hours it will create a National Restoration Council.

#BREAKING: Military coup underway in Gabon, according to broadcast on national radio pic.twitter.com/ew8JBbfGn2 — Amichai Stein (@AmichaiStein1) 7 января 2019 г.

Gabon’s President Ali Bongo Ondimba was hospitalised in Riyadh on 24 October. According to RFI, the 59-year-old president suffered a stroke. He is currently undergoing a recovery treatment in Morocco, the radio station noted.

The army's statement comes only days after Donald Trump said in a letter that the US had deployed 80 military personnel to Gabon in response to reported violence in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) related to the recent election.

The US military personnel will remain in the region until the security situation in the DRC no long requires it, the letter said.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW