Confirmed Ebola Cases in DR Congo Hit 560 - Country's Health Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo, DRC) increased to 560, while 368 people have been reported dead, the country’s Ministry of Public Health said on Wednesday.

The death toll from the virus in the DRC previously stood at 360, while the number of confirmed Ebola cases amounted to 545, according to the ministry.

© AP Photo / Cliff Owen Researchers Discover Potential Ebola Virus Antidote

"Ebola — the situation on Wednesday, January 2, 2019: a total of 608 cases (560 confirmed and 48 possible), 368 [people] died and 207 have recovered," the DRC Ministry of Public Health wrote on Twitter.

The Ebola virus is transmitted to humans from wild animals and is estimated by the World Health Organization to have a 50-percent fatality rate. Ebola is named after the DRC's Ebola River, near which the virus was discovered by Belgian microbiologist Peter Piot and his team in 1976.

READ MORE: UN Contributes $10Mln to Combat Ebola in Nations Bordering DR Congo