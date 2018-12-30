Miss Africa 2018 on Fire: Beauty Queen's Wig Flames Up on Stage (VIDEO)

Miss Africa 2018 beauty contest just got more lit, literally: although the pageant went off without a hitch, at least initially, Miss Congo's victory was somewhat bittersweet.

Miss Congo Dorcas Kasinde was crowned as Miss Africa 2018 in the city of Calabar in Nigeria's Cross River state, but the celebration of her victory was marred by a tragic incident.

As Kasinde realised that she was the winner, she excitingly stepped forward to wear the coveted crown and was hugging another contestant, when all of a sudden, her wig burst into flames, presumably from a spark of the fireworks which heralded the announcement.

At first, Kasinde seemingly didn't notice that she was literally on fire and kept waving on and smiling happily.

The fire was rapidly put out, and Kasinde proceeded to enjoy her blazing victory.