Mass Grave of Ethiopian Christians Killed by Daesh Found in Libya - Reports

The bodies of the Christians that have been exhumed from a mass grave in Libya will be eventually repatriated to Ethiopia, local media reports.

A mass grave of 34 executed Ethiopian Christians was found in Libya on 23 December after information was obtained during an investigation of arrested Daesh* members, the Libyan Express newspaper reported citing sources close to the Libyan government. The grave appears to be located on a farm near the coastal city of Sirte, 170 miles southeast of Misrata.

According to the report, the Christians were allegedly shot and beheaded by Daesh terrorists.

The bodies will be repatriated to Ethiopia after all legal procedures have been completed.

READ MORE: Daesh Claims Responsibility for Attack on Libyan Foreign Ministry — Reports

© AP Photo / Mosa'ab Elshamy Terror Cell Behind Hikers' Gruesome Murder Targeted Security Services, Tourists

Militants loyal to Daesh have previously carried out attacks in Tripoli and other towns, despite having lost their stronghold in the central city of Sirte late in 2016.

Daesh claimed responsibility for several attacks in Libya, including the one on the national election commission offices in Tripoli in May, 2018.

*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organisation banned in Russia