Netizens Genuinely Moved by South African Cops' Prayer for Jesus' Protection

Pictures posted by a police officer from Somerset West, South Africa, have gone viral after they were shared over 3,000 times on Facebook.

In a now circulating set of snapshots, a dozen police officers and a traffic official can be spotted standing in a circle on a Somerset West street concentrating on their prayer as they ready themselves for a shift.

“Lord we pray for your blood over our lives as we tackle the darkness!!! Let us be the best we can be only for tonight. (sic)”, the caption to the post by Charles Chicco Riffel reads, with the snaps provoking over 870 replies in the comments section.

Users en masse rushed to share their delight at police officers being religious and wishing them and their families all the best for Christmas and the upcoming year.

“So grateful for you guys. May you be blessed and kept safe at all times, along with your homes and families”, one wrote, with another echoing the train of thought:

“Somerset West SAPS really makes me so proud to SAY that they are our SAPS. Lord cover them under your blood and decent your angels from heaven with Your protection over each and every member in Jesus name. Amen”.

Most commentators were genuinely overwhelmed with sentimental feelings over the police’s bold mission and at the same time, their belief in all-mighty God and Jesus Christ’s intercession.

“God will give his angels instructions to be with you all and to protect you. Be safe. Amen”, one summed up.

READ MORE: Pastor Zip-lines Into Church to Show Jesus Christ's Return Will be 'Unexpected'