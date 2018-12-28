Monkey Business: Woman Reportedly Imprisoned for Sexually Harassing Primate

A 25-year-old local was arrested shortly after a video, which featured her sexually pleasing a monkey in a pet shop in Egypt, was uploaded online and went viral in October. While investigators claimed that this had been a weird promotion for her, the woman herself stated it had begun as a joke without any lewd intentions.

A woman, identified by different outlets as Basma Ahmed, or Nesma, has been jailed for three years by the Misdemeanor Court in the city of Mansoura for assaulting a monkey earlier this year, Ahram Online reports. The judiciary has found her guilty of a “publicly obscene” act and “debauchery” following an investigation prompted by a clip that went viral in October.

The video, reportedly filmed by the woman’s friend in front of a pet shop in Mansoura featured the woman touching the monkey’s genitals, arousing the animal and laughing. Shortly after the clip emerged online, police identified and arrested the woman, who confessed to the act, but claimed she had no lewd intentions. Egypt Independent reports, she insisted that everything began as a joke as she was walking down the street, saw the monkey and started caressing it, surprised by the effect it had on the animal.

According to her, she was not aware that her friend posted the clip online. However, the outlet said, the investigations revealed that Ahmed had a criminal record, being earlier charged for prostitution, and attempted to promote herself with this clip.