Ten Gendarmes Killed in Ambush in Northwest of Burkina Faso

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Ten police officers were killed in an ambush in Burkina Faso’s northwestern Sourou province, the country’s Security Ministry said.

"Ten gendarmes were killed during a sweep in Sourou. In the night on Wednesday, December 26, around 09:00 p.m. [21:00 GMT], armed individuals burned textbooks at a school in Loroni … A patrol unit of the Territorial Gendarme Brigade of Toeni and additional forces from Dedougou fell into an ambuscade on their way to the village on Thursday, December 27, 2018," the ministry wrote on Facebook.

Ansar ul Islam and the Group to Support Islam and Muslims (JNIM), also known as Nusrat al-Islam, are currently active in Burkina Faso, carrying out attacks in the country’s capital of Ouagadougou and other regions.