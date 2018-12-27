Nineteen Dead, Almost 400 Injured During Sudan Protests - Minister

KHARTOUM (Sputnik) - A total of 19 people were killed and 397 were injured during a week of anti-government protests in Sudan, country's Minister of Information, Communications and Information Technology Bushara Aro said Thursday.

"The death toll during the protests is 19 people, some of them were killed during the fights between merchants and robbery attempts. The number of victims totals 178 among law enforcement and 219 civilians," the minister said during a press conference.

The protests erupted in Sudan on December 19 over the government's decision to increase bread prices. The following day, the government shut down the Internet to stop the protesters. Dozens of protesters and opposition leaders have been arrested since the beginning of the protest rallies.