Twin Blast Rocks Somali Capital of Mogadishu, Casualties Reported

Photos and videos from the scene of the second explosion show that the blast reportedly happened in an area between the national theatre, Hawo Tako, national museum and Hooyooyinka.
At least 6 people died, more than 13 people were injured in an explosion in the Somali capital of Mogadishu, according to local Radio Dalsan on Twitter.
Update Dalsan reporters reported a car filled with explosives was detonated at a security checkpoint near National Theater in #Mogadishu— Radio Dalsan (@DalsanFM) 22 декабря 2018 г.
At least 6 people were killed and more than 13 others injured pic.twitter.com/EqwPiwyqGb
