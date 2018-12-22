Moscow Confirms Death of Russian Crew in DRС Plane Crash

The An-26 plane crashed on Thursday near Ndjili international airport.
"Unfortunately, it was confirmed that all three were killed and that all three were Russian citizens… We'll know the names later… Now we are tracing their personal data to establish communication with relatives," Sentebov said.
In turn, the Russian Embassy to the DR Congo confirmed this information on Twitter. "Currently, their bodies are sent to the morgue of Kinshasa, and diplomats are beginning the procedure of identification and sending the remains home," the embassy said.
The Russian embassy also expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims.
