Moscow Confirms Death of Russian Crew in DRС Plane Crash

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Three Russian pilots were killed during a recent plane crash that occurred in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DR Congo), Russian Ambassador to the country Alexei Sentebov told Sputnik on Friday.

The An-26 plane crashed on Thursday near Ndjili international airport.

"Unfortunately, it was confirmed that all three were killed and that all three were Russian citizens… We'll know the names later… Now we are tracing their personal data to establish communication with relatives," Sentebov said.

He noted that the bodies of the Russians had already been taken to a morgue from the crash site.

In turn, the Russian Embassy to the DR Congo confirmed this information on Twitter. "Currently, their bodies are sent to the morgue of Kinshasa, and diplomats are beginning the procedure of identification and sending the remains home," the embassy said.

The Russian embassy also expressed deep condolences to the families of the victims.

