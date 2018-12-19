'Horny' Lyrics Gets Africa's Top Hip Hop Artist Banned in Tanzania

One of the biggest names in hip hop music in Africa has been banned from performing in his native Tanzania.

Diamond Platnumz had the ban slapped on him by Basata, a government body, after he sang a song called Mwanza which contains the Swahili word for "horny" in the lyrics.

The 29-year-old performed the song in the port city of Mwanza on the shores of Lake Victoria on Sunday, December 16.

Tanzanian Govt ban Diamond Platnumz & Rayvan from performing both in the Country and abroad.

This following ban issued last month on their song 'Mwanza'.

(How do you enforce a ban on their activities abroad?) #tanzania pic.twitter.com/pXf4VeGKmk — Samira Sawlani (@samirasawlani) 18 December 2018

​The song, and a video which included "lascivious" dance moves, was banned by Basata last month and news of the artist's flouting of the ban soon got back to them in their headquarters in the capital Dar es Salaam.

Diamond Platnumz and Rayvanny, who also features in the song, have been banned from performing live anywhere in the country but it remains to be seen whether they will abide by the injunction.

Tanzanian hip hop, known as "bongo flava", has become hugely popular in the last 20 years.

Diamond Platnumz — real name Naseeb Abdul Juma — has 5.7 million followers on Instagram.

Diamond Platnumz’s father begs son to invite him to wedding #SqoopUpdates https://t.co/kP4ZQyVYFI pic.twitter.com/Mt3hN4YZIE — SQOOP; It's Deep (@MonitorSqoop) 16 December 2018

​His songs are mainly performed in Swahili — a language spoken widely across east Africa — but he is also popular in Nigeria and South Africa.

Many of his songs are popular ringtones in Africa, where the mobile phone market is huge, but earlier this year he brought out his debut album, A Boy From Tandale.

Tanzanian newspapers and websites cannot get enough of him and his love life — involving Ugandan-born socialite Zari Hassan, the mother of two of his children, and model Hamisa Mobetto, who has a son by him.

Recently an audio recording appeared of Hamisa discussing with a witch doctor how she could keep hold of her womanising lover.