Register
17:41 GMT +319 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Mosquito

    Killer-Mosquitos: Sudan Faces Dangerous Tropical Disease

    CC0
    Africa
    Get short URL
    206

    In August this year, the first cases of chikungunya fever were reported in the Sudanese province of Kassala. According to the media, the local government is not able to stem the spread of the viral disease, which could now spread to other provinces and neighbouring countries.

    Bakri Idris, a doctor from Kassala province and specialist in tropical diseases, told Sputnik that the main problem for Sudan is the similarity between the chikungunya and dengue fevers.

    READ MORE: The Pest in Tempest: Mosquito Invasion Could Add to Harvey Hurricane Disaster

    Dollar banknotes
    CC0
    Largest Dowry Ever Paid in Sudan for Child Bride Auctioned Off on Facebook
    In the last few months, 120 Sudanese have died from chikungunya fever, while 15,000 have contracted the disease. The most affected groups are children and the elderly. The outbreak of the epidemic has been recorded in the province of Kassala. In autumn, the rainy season begins in the country, and with the increase in humidity, the mosquito population grows. Considering the lack of doctors, medicine and medical equipment, the disease has spread extremely rapidly.

    According to Bakri Idris, a physician in the area where the disease was registered, "in the early stages of its development, the disease can be confused with dengue fever; this mistake is often made by Sudanese doctors". He added that "the country's government has launched a campaign to disinfect mosquitoes, which are the main carriers of the virus".

    READ MORE: At Least Five Gov't Officials Killed in Helicopter Crash in E Sudan — Reports

    "There are no specific drugs for this disease. There is no vaccine, and the therapy is essentially aimed at relieving pain, especially in the joints. What we do is try to alleviate the symptoms, while the immune system does the main job. We should fight against mosquitoes, as they are the main cause of the disease", the Sudanese doctor told Sputnik.

    As representative of the Sudanese Health Ministry Assam Abdullah told Sputnik, for 5 days, planes have been spraying insecticides over the province of Kassala to fight the mosquitoes. The country has spent 3 million Sudanese pounds (US$63,000) on the disinfestation campaign.

    The incubation period is usually a few days. The symptoms consist of a high fever, at 40°C, often accompanied by severe joint pains, as well as muscle aches and headaches, nausea, fatigue and rashes. Joint pain is often very intense and usually disappears after a few days or weeks. In most cases patients recover, but the pain can last for several months, or even years. Special cases of ocular, neurological, cardiac, and gastrointestinal disorders have been reported.

    The disease rarely leads to serious complications, but it can be lethal for elderly people.

    Related:

    Sudan Asks India to Withdraw Arbitration Process on $400Mln Oil Default Bill
    South Sudan Opposition Says Initials Peace Deal With Government
    Aircraft Crashes Into Lake in South Sudan, Killing 21 (PHOTO)
    Tags:
    outbreak, vaccine, mosquito, Sudan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    Top of the Class: The Most Popular Tourist Destinations in Russia
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    For-Profit Non-Profit: Trump Foundation Fizzles Out
    Santa Claus - 2018
    Main Gift Giver
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse