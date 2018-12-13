Register
17:53 GMT +313 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A woman walks past a map showing the elevation of the sea in the last 22 years during the World Climate Change Conference 2015 (COP21) at Le Bourget, near Paris, France, December 11, 2015

    Zimbabwe Looks for More Funding From Russia to Tackle Climate Change – Official

    © REUTERS / Stephane Mahe
    Africa
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    KATOWICE (Sputnik) - Zimbabwe hopes that Russia will provide the country with more funds to help the country go green, Washington Zhakata, the director of the climate change management department at Zimbabwe’s ministry of lands, agriculture, water, climate and rural resettlement told Sputnik on the sidelines of COP24 on Wednesday.

    "It would be a pleasure to have more financing from the Russian government. This is the first type of funds we have received from Russia. So, we hope, if we come up with the right outcomes of this program, then it will generate more interest for Russia to now invest in clear demonstration projects in order for us to go green because this is an issue of going green as a country", Zhakata said.

    A man poses with a handful of Zimbabwean dollars at a bank in central Harare, June 15, 2015
    © REUTERS / Philimon Bulawayo
    ‘Shock Therapy’: Zimbabwe FM, CenBank Tout Ambitious Economic Overhaul
    Zhakata also expressed gratitude to Russia over the allocation of $1 million for development of Zimbabwe's Low Emission Development Strategy that will make it possible to review the country's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) for implementation of Paris Agreement.

    Commenting on the case, Vangelis Peter Haritatos, Zimbabwe’s deputy minister of lands, agriculture, water, climate and rural resettlement told Sputnik that Russia has played a positive role in Zimbabwe adding that "it is good to be friends" with Moscow.

    READ MORE: Global Warming: Meat, Dairy Responsible for More Greenhouse Gases Than Big Oil

    COP24 is taking place on December 2-14 in the Polish city of Katowice. The main goal of the conference participants is to discuss ways of implementing the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change.

    The Paris climate deal, created within the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change, went into force on November 4, 2016. It has been ratified by 184 of the 197 parties to the accord. The deal aims to keep the increase in average global temperature at below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit) above pre-industrial levels by means of reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

    Developed States Against Global Warming

    Commenting on the battle against climate change, Haritatos noted that developed countries have to undertake more drastic changes to stem their contributions to global warming.

    "The developed countries have to do more than the countries like ourselves. We are contributing [to global warming], everybody is contributing in this world, but they are contributing a much bigger piece of the pie than we are so obviously they have to change much more radically than we do", he said.

    READ MORE: A New High: More Americans Believe Humans to Blame for Global Warming

    The deputy minister added that the target of the European Union to become carbon-neutral by 2050 would also have a positive effect on Zimbabwe’s battle with climate change if achieved.

    "If they walk the talk then it’s going to positively affect everything. To be very honest with you, we don’t come from economies that can sustain a lot of the things that can be sustained in Europe, for example. I think it will help. Without going into too much detail about exactly what they propose, I believe every single change that’s done, as long as it helps climactic changes, however small, however big, is a good change", Haritatos said.

    In addition, Haritatos noted that the Katowice agreement would likely be drafted and signed by the end of the week, even amid concerns of whether a consensus would be reached.

    "On that side, I worry a little bit … and it’s a bit worrying that we may have come here in vain, but I don’t think so. I think the next few days, again I am still very optimistic, and I believe that they will come to their senses and agree", he said.

    The deputy minister stated that there was a sense of urgency to coming to a consensus on the Katowice agreement that would determine whether the international community could move forward.

    Global warming
    CC0
    ‘It Will Be Awful:’ Global Warming Could Soon Increase Heat Wave Deaths 2,000 Percent

    "I am still very optimistic and we all echoed the exact same message in there. We all have to get serious. It cannot be business as usual. We have to be serious as a globe. If we are failing to come together and agree on a position on something like this then how can we move forward as an international community", Haritatos said.

    He noted that there should be buy-ins from every country to "get things done".

    In turn, Washington Zhakata told Sputnik that the guaranteed provision of funds to address climate change is a priority for Zimbabwe to be included in the Katowice agreement that is set to be adopted by the end of the week.

    "The priority for Zimbabwe is to see that the issue of provision of finances, especially during the post 2020 period, is guaranteed, because our NDCs [nationally determined contributions] are conditional upon provision of finances also from developed country parties", the official said on the sidelines of COP24 at the Katowice Climate Change Conference.

    READ MORE: Those Who Ignore Science Are not Dealing with Climate Change Reality — Scholar

    Zhakata stated that Zimbabwe would be monitoring contributions by developed countries to funds which would assist developing countries like Zimbabwe in tackling climate change.

    "The issue of provision of finances, especially for adaptation to climate change is very critical … So we want to see a clear message on how the developed country parties will be contributing to the Green Climate Fund, the Adaptation Fund and any other funds that can assist developing countries and Zimbabwe also included", he said.

    Related:

    Those Who Ignore Science Are not Dealing with Climate Change Reality - Scholar
    G19? Almost All G20 Members Agree on Climate Change, Guess Who Doesn’t?
    India’s Battle With Climate Change
    Climate Change: The Fight of Our Lives
    Tags:
    climate change, global warming, Russia, Zimbabwe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Save the Last Dance for Me: International Kremlin Cadet Ball
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    Who Wants a Job? Anyone … Mueller?
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse