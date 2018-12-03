Register
12:47 GMT +303 December 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, waves to the crowd during the 58th anniversary celebrations of Nigerian independence, in Abuja, Nigeria, Monday, Oct. 1, 2018

    Nigerian President Breaks Silence on Claims He Died and Was Later Cloned

    © AP Photo / Olamikan Gbemiga
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Although science is generally considered to be far off from creating perfect human clones, some Nigerians believe that their 75-year-old president was in reality cloned in the UK, or at least replaced by a doppelganger.

    Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday dispelled rumours that he died and his country was ruled by a clone from Sudan.

    "One of the questions that came up today in my meeting with Nigerians in Poland was on the issue of whether I‘ve been cloned or not. The ignorant rumours are not surprising — when I was away on medical vacation last year a lot of people hoped I was dead," he told the Nigerian community in Poland, where he was attending a UN climate change summit.

    "I can assure you all that this is the real me. Later this month, I will celebrate my 76th birthday. And I'm still going strong!"

    Buhari, who will stand as the ruling party's candidate in next year's election, added that the speculation stemming from his ill health had spun out of control: some people had contacted his vice president, Yemi Osinbajo, to consider them for the second-highest office in the country because they assumed that Buhari was dead.

    Some Nigerians viewed the president's statement as dubious, claiming that a true leader would quash the rumours right before his compatriots in Nigeria — something a clone apparently would not do.

    Rumours about his demise spread across Nigeria last year, when the president spent five months on medical leave in London to treat an undisclosed illness. Opposition figures seemingly had a finger in the pie: for instance, ex-militant leader Asari Dokubo claimed that the man who delivered the presidential Independence Day address last October was in fact Buhari's clone incubated in London.

    Nnamdi Kanu, an activist who leads the separatist group Indigenous People of Biafra, alleged that the president was not cloned but that he passed away and was replaced by a Sudanese lookalike called Jubril Aminu al-Sudani.

    Related:

    US Model Goes to Nigeria to Launch Skin Bleaching Cream, Gets Into Fight-Report
    WADA: Nigerian Anti-Doping Agency Fails to Comply With Organization's Code
    Over 50 People Killed in Communal Clashes in Nigeria – Reports
    Terrorists Kill Kidnapped Humanitarian Organization Employee in Nigeria
    'What More Could You Want?!' Catholic Pokemon Go Clone Drives Netizens Crazy
    Tags:
    rumors, death, clone, Muhammadu Buhari, Poland, Nigeria
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Forty-First: Life and Career of George H W Bush
    The Forty-First: Life and Career of George H W Bush
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    Drones Away: Trumping Obama
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse