Explosive Situation: Johannesburg’s Future Threatened by Illegal Miners

Illegal miners operating beneath Johannesburg have apparently managed to create a recipe for disaster for the South African capital due to their methods.
According to the Sunday Times, the miners actively employ explosives to blast rock beneath the city, often performing such activities in close proximity to gas and fuel lines.
"Should one of those lines be damaged, experts say, everything within a 300-metre radius will be incinerated," the newspaper warns.
"God forbid something happens because the disaster management teams will stand no chance in trying to control it," he said.
