South African FM Vows Land Redistribution in Country to Be 'Legitimate, Fair'

"The matter of land redistribution is before a parliamentary committee … We can assure everybody that it is a fair process… We will take every precaution to make sure that it is legitimate and constitutional," South African Foreign Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said during a lecture at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.
Last week, a parliamentary panel recommended amending the state constitution.
The public participation process took place earlier in 2018 to ensure that different views on the proposed reforms have been heard publicly.
