South Africa Wants to Get Veto Power in UN Security Council - Foreign Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - South Africa seeks the power of veto in the UN Security Council and a seat at the table when it comes to resolving issues that are most important to Africa, the South Africa's foreign minister said.

"We would like to have the right of veto in the Security Council … Whenever there is an African issue that is discussed at the Security Council, we want to make sure that we are involved," South African Foreign Minister Lindiwe Sisulu said during a lecture at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations on Thursday.

Sisulu also stated that South African was "extremely grateful to all those countries, especially Russia" for lobbying the state to join the Security Council.

However, the foreign minister further stressed that security "problems of African origins" could only be resolved with Africans.

Addressing the issue of peacekeeping, the official added that the country would like to ensure that its forces have women.

"Where we have succeeded in making and keeping peace women have been involved," Sisulu said.

The UN peacekeeping work the minister mentioned mainly refers to those in the Democratic Republic of Congo, which the African state participates in

In June, South Africa was elected into the UNSC as a non-permanent member for 2019-2020. This will be the third term for the country that held a seat in the UNSC in 2007-2008 and 2011-2012.