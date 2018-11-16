Bus Fire Kills At Least 40 in Southwestern Zimbabwe - Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - At least 40 people have died and several others have been injured after an explosion hit a bus in the southwestern Zimbabwean province of Matabeleland South on Friday morning, setting the vehicle on fire, The New Zimbabwe reported, citing a correspondent at the scene.

The New Zimbabwe news portal reported that the incident took place on a route between the towns of Beitbridge and Gwanda.

Passengers trapped, 40 killed in bus fire in Zimbabwe https://t.co/wY7pxidqQ2 pic.twitter.com/U5UQU1Nmwy — Donald Eke (@DonaldRex) 16 ноября 2018 г.

​According to the correspondent, the explosion could have been caused by gasoline or gas carried by one of the passengers, the outlet added.

Zim Red Cross first aid teams responded to a horrific accident around midnight at the 56km peg from Gwanda towards Beitbridge involving a South African bound bus. A total of 24 people have been ferried to Hospital while the number of deaths is still to be confirmed. pic.twitter.com/GSu3xRHFB7 — Zimbabwe Red Cross (@ZrcsRed) 16 ноября 2018 г.

​The deadly incident has been confirmed by the police.

The accident came just over a week after a two-bus collision in the northeast of the country that claimed the lives of nearly 50 people.