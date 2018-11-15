EU Recalls Ambassador From Tanzania Due to 'Pressure' by Local Gov't - EU Chief

"The Tanzanian authorities have consistently increased their pressure on the EU Ambassador. This eventually led to his forced departure and recall for consultations. This unprecedented attitude is not in line with the long-established tradition of bilateral dialogue and consultation between the two parties, which the EU deeply regrets. The EU calls on Tanzanian authorities to refrain from exerting undue pressure and limitations on diplomatic missions," Mogherini was quoted as saying in the statement.
READ MORE: Tanzanian Commissioner Announces Squad to Hunt Down LGBTQ People
Due to this situation, Brussels decided to conduct a comprehensive review of the bloc's policy toward Tanzania, and the political dialogue with the country will be resumed only after this work is completed, the EU top diplomat stressed.
Tanzania is one of Africa's fastest growing economies and has managed to sustain relatively high economic growth over the last decade — some 6-7 percent per year — and significantly improve social indicators.
All comments
Show new comments (0)