UN Security Council Lifts Sanctions Imposed on Eritrea

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on November 14 that lifts the long-standing sanctions that have been previously imposed on Eritrea.

"This resolution lifts sanctions on Eritrea and shows [UN Security] Council's continued support to efforts to improve peace and security in Somalia," United Kingdom Ambassador to the United Nations Karen Pierce said during the session.

Russian Ambassador to the United Nations Vassily Nebenzia expressed hope the resolution "will be a significant step forward in promoting good neighbourly relations in the region."

​The decision has been made after Ethiopia and Eritrea ended the state of war in July.

The UN Security Council imposed an arms embargo and other sanctions against Eritrea in 2009 for its role in supplying weapons to Islamic terrorists in Somalia.

In 1993, Eritreans overwhelmingly voted for independence from Ethiopia, a move that left Ethiopia landlocked. The declaration of independence sparked a war between the two countries that lasted from 1998 to 2000 and left tens of thousands dead.