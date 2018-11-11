Confirmed Ebola Cases in DR Congo Rises to 291 – Health Ministry

According to the Saturday statement, as of November 9, 326 Ebola cases were registered in the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri with 291 of them having been confirmed.
The Ebola virus is transmitted to humans from wild animals and is estimated by the WHO to have a 50-percent fatality rate. Ebola is named after the DR Congo's Ebola River, near which the virus was discovered by a team of Professor Peter Piot in 1976.
