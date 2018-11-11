Confirmed Ebola Cases in DR Congo Rises to 291 – Health Ministry

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The number of confirmed Ebola cases in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) increased up to 291 with 201 people having died of the disease, the country’s Ministry of Public Health said in a statement.

According to the Saturday statement, as of November 9, 326 Ebola cases were registered in the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri with 291 of them having been confirmed.

© AP Photo / Cliff Owen No Grounds to Declare Emergency of Int'l Concern Amid DRC Ebola Outbreak - WHO

The ministry pointed out that the current outbreak of Ebola is the most difficult the world ever faced as the response measures faced problems over the unstable security situation in the disease-hit region.

The Ebola virus is transmitted to humans from wild animals and is estimated by the WHO to have a 50-percent fatality rate. Ebola is named after the DR Congo's Ebola River, near which the virus was discovered by a team of Professor Peter Piot in 1976.

READ MORE: Russian Healthcare Ministry Creates New Powder Vaccine Against Ebola