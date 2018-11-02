Register
01:42 GMT +302 November 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Dar-es-Salaam port in Tanzania

    Tanzanian Commissioner Announces Squad to Hunt Down LGBTQ People

    © RIA Novosti . Dmitry Korobeinikov
    Africa
    Get short URL
    332

    The governor of Tanzania’s largest city has announced the formation of an “ad hoc team” to track down LGBTQ people on social media and called on the public to report suspected homosexuals. He has reportedly already been given a list of thousands of names.

    Paul Makonda, governor of Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania's largest city and de facto capital, said at a news conference Monday that he was forming a 17-member squad to track down and punish same-gender couples in the country.

    Israeli police officers watch as people take part in the annual gay pride parade in central Jerusalem, Thursday, July 21, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Ariel Schalit
    Hundreds Protest After Israel Kills Amendment Allowing Surrogacy for Gay Parents

    "These homosexuals boast on social networks," Makonda told AFP. "Give me their names. My ad hoc team will begin to get their hands on them."

    The committee further warned citizens to delete "sex pictures" on their phones, lest they be arrested and "educated" about the "moral erosion" of homosexuality. Punishment can include up to 30 years in prison.

    The Independent reported Thursday that Makonda's team had been given thousands of names, and Makonda had received 18,000 messages of support for his crusade, many of which also named individuals suspected of being gay or bisexual.

    Makonda told AFP that he expected to be internationally condemned for his actions, but replied: "I prefer to anger those countries than to anger god."

    Rising Homophobia

    It's not the first time Makonda has gone after the LGBTQ community, either. In July 2016 he made a similar announcement, stating, ‘"If there's a homosexual who has a Facebook account, or with an Instagram account, all those who ‘follow' him, it is very clear that they are just as guilty as the the homosexual," The Guardian reported.

    A LGBT member waves a rainbow flag during a rally staged by the LGBT community on Istiklal avenue in Istanbul on June 26, 2016
    © AFP 2018 / OZAN KOSE
    Turkish Officials Ban All LGBT Events in Capital Ankara for 'Peace and Security'

    While no prison punishments were handed out as a result of that purge, Dar-es-Salaam police raided gay bars in the area and charged dozens of men with prostitution and loitering, although all were ultimately released. However, the episode is credited by James Wandera Ouma — the founder and executive director of LGBT Voice Tanzania, one of the only registered organisations openly promoting LGBT rights in the country — with having changed the mood of the country following the election of conservative President John Magufuli in 2015, who is a close ally of Makonda's and has been nicknamed "The Bulldozer" for his strict policy agenda.

    "Makonda has made people believe that it is now OK to hate LGBT people, especially gay men. He has planted a hate that was not there before," Ouma told The Guardian at the time.

    Home Affairs Minister Mwigulu Nchemba said at the time that "those who want to campaign for gay rights should find another country that allows those things."

    Shortly after Makonda's first crackdown, Tanzanian Justice Minister Harrison Mwakyembe announced a partial ban on the importation of body lubricants — ostensibly to "curb the spread of HIV," The Guardian reported, followed by a ban that October on HIV/AIDS outreach projects aimed at sex workers and men who have sex with men. The following year, Magafuli shut down 40 HIV/AIDS testing and treatment centers for vulnerable populations, and in December of that year he had 13 human rights activists and lawyers arrested for "promoting homosexuality."

    Respect and Equality for All Trans People Pride London, 3 July 2010.
    © Flickr/ Peter O'Connor
    Prison System Tries to Erase Transgender People By Ignoring Needs - Activist

    As a result, people seeking access to HIV/AIDS treatment have been forced to go to public health facilities instead, where they can be subjected to humiliating forced anal examinations to determine if they contracted the disease via sodomy.

    UN AIDS estimates that 1.5 million Tanzanians have Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), which causes Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS), from which 32,000 Tanzanians will die in 2018. The UN estimates there will be 65,000 new HIV infections in Tanzania in 2018. Avert notes the country's "extensive" anti-retroviral treatment program and praises its needle exchange program as among the largest in Africa. However, it also notes that men who have sex with men are by far the largest part of the population infected with HIV, and they remain the most difficult to reach, with only one quarter being reached by any sort of prevention program, according to a 2014 Tanzanian Ministry of Health report.

    LGBT Flag
    © AP Photo / Esteban Felix
    India Decriminalizes Gay Sex

    Colonial Legacy

    While Tanzania has no law banning homosexuality, a law in the Tanzania Penal Code of 1945 criminalizes "any act of gross indecency with another person." It's part of a colonial legacy of homophobia spread around the world by European empires and codified into their law systems, many of which were retained by the indigenous governments to which power was handed over at the time of independence.

    Section 138A of the penal code states, "Any person who, in public or private commits, or is a party to the commission of, or procures or attempts to procure the commission by any person of, any act of gross indecency with another person, is guilty of an offence and liable on conviction to imprisonment for a term not less than one year and not exceeding five years or to a fine not less than one hundred thousand and not exceeding three hundred thousand shillings," extending that prison term if the other person is under the age of 18.

    Members of Pakistan's transgender community and their supporters protest violence against transgender people, in Islamabad, Pakistan, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2016. A Pakistani officer said police have arrested 10 members of a criminal gang who flogged a transgender person and posted the incident on social media. The arrests were made in the eastern Pakistani city of Sialkot after a video of the flogging was shared thousands of times on social media.
    © AP Photo/ B.K. Bangash
    Pakistan’s Transgender, Third Gender People Win Monumental Civil Rights Victory

    The Sexual Offences Special Provisions Act of 1998 clarifies that "gross indecency" in Section 138A "means any sexual act that is more than ordinary but falls short of actual intercourse and may include masturbation and indecent physical contact or indecent behaviour without any physical contact."

    Tanzania's colonial legacy includes German colonization and then British. Great Britain ruled the territories of Tanganyika and Zanzibar until granting them independence in the early 1960s, after which they formed the single country of Tanzania. The East African country is one of 42 former British colonies that continue to retain their colonial-era anti-sodomy laws, Quartz noted; other countries, such as South Africa, Belize, India and Pakistan, have overturned them.

    In September, India's Supreme Court scrapped Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), introduced by the British in 1861, which equated trans people with their biological reproductive organs and same-gender love with bestiality and pedophilia, prescribing horrific punishments that included lashing and death by stoning. The decision followed the passing of a monumental transgender and third gender rights law by neighboring Pakistan in May that overturned the same IPC law in that country, Sputnik reported.

    Related:

    UK Supreme Court Backs Irish Bakery That Refused to Make 'Gay Cake'
    India Decriminalizes Gay Sex
    Massive Protest, Strike in Israel Over Exclusion of Gay Couples from Surrogacy
    Gay Man Says Pope Told Him 'God Made You Like This and Loves You Like This'
    Gay Porn Disrupts Online Debate Between US Politicians
    Tags:
    gay rights, gay, gay men, colonial past, LGBTQ, HIV/AIDs, social media, crackdown, homophobia, Dar-es-Salaam, Tanzania
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Show, Don't Tell: The Risque Attire of World-Famous Celebrities
    Show, Don't Tell: The Risque Attire of World-Famous Celebrities
    Misinformation & Immigration
    Misinformation & Immigration
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse