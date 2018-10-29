Woman Reportedly Blows Herself Up in Center of Tunisian Capital

No terrorist group has claimed responsibility for the incident yet.

A woman blew herself up in the center of the Tunisian capital Tunis on Monday, the Tunisian Shams-FM radio reported.

According to preliminary reports, the explosion that hit the central Habib Bourguiba avenue, was a result of a suicide-bombing attack. The police has cordoned off the site of the incident.

The Daily Mail reported that the presumed female suicide bomber seriously injured at least two in the blast. The media also noted that the blast occurred close to a police van and not far from a hotel, at around 1.50 p.m. local time.

#Tunisia- initial, still unconfirmed, reports of an explosion along Habib Bourguiba avenue in Central #Tunis.

Further unconfirmed reports claim this may have been caused by a female suicide bomber. pic.twitter.com/GfmvFYGo0v — Oded Berkowitz (@Oded121351) 29 октября 2018 г.

In addition, the media cited the eyewitnesses as saying that the woman was wearing a suicide vest.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW