Register
20:21 GMT +321 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Sub-Saharan migrants sit on a metal fence that divides Morocco and the Spanish enclave of Melilla

    WATCH Hundreds of African Migrants Storm Spanish Enclave Border Wall

    © AP Photo / Santi Palacios
    Africa
    Get short URL
    112

    One man died and 19 were injured as hundreds of sub-Saharan Africans – all men - tried to get to Spain’s enclave in North Africa, Melilla, separated from Morocco by a fence. About 200 reportedly managed to enter the Spanish territory; some of them allegedly joined other migrants in a local center with the victorious chants “boza, boza.”

    Six civil guards have been injured in an incident at the border between Spain’s North African enclave of Melilla and Morocco as 300 migrants- all men from sub-Saharan regions of Africa - reportedly tried to find their way into the Spanish territory.

    ​According to a local official, one man, who apparently had a heart attack, died despite the efforts of medical professionals. 19 were injured, sustaining cuts and fractures, after trying to climb over a border fence, and needed help in a hospital. 200 migrants managed to get in. Later a video emerged online that allegedly shows some of them celebrating in Melilla’ temporary migrant reception center. The people in the video are heard to joyfully chant "boza, boza," which stands for a “victory” in the Fulani language of West Africa.

    ​This is not the first assault on Spain's borders in Morocco. Melilla and another enclave, Ceuta, regularly suffer from surges of Sub-Saharan migrants illegally crossing the border between the countries. Both enclaves recently received reinforcements, but this still hasn't stopped the flow of migrants.

    READ MORE: Several Policemen Get Acid Burns as Moroccan Migrants Storm Spain's Border

    Many of them still hope to make it to the other side of the fence and reach a temporary reception center, although some of them are later repatriated by migration services.

    In late August, at least seven Spanish policemen in the enclave of Ceuta sustained acid burns after a group of roughly 300 migrants stormed the border fences with some of them hurling bottles with quicklime at law enforcement. In July over 600 migrants managed to get through the fences to Ceuta, the biggest assault so far this year.

    Related:

    Several Policemen Get Acid Burns as Moroccan Migrants Storm Spain's Border
    Spain to Set Up Central Operational Command to Tackle Migration Crisis
    Italian Deputy PM Banned from Spain's Mallorca for His Stance on Migration
    'Aquarius Case' Turned Spain Into Magnet For Irregular Migrants – Italian MP
    EU May Provide Funds to Morocco, Tunisia to Stop Migrant Flow to Spain – Source
    Tags:
    migrant detention center, border control, refugees, Migrant Crisis, Melilla, Africa, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    This Week in Pictures: October 13 - 19
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    Anti-War Women to Washington
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse