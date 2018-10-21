WATCH Hundreds of African Migrants Storm Spanish Enclave Border Wall

One man died and 19 were injured as hundreds of sub-Saharan Africans – all men - tried to get to Spain’s enclave in North Africa, Melilla, separated from Morocco by a fence. About 200 reportedly managed to enter the Spanish territory; some of them allegedly joined other migrants in a local center with the victorious chants “boza, boza.”

Six civil guards have been injured in an incident at the border between Spain’s North African enclave of Melilla and Morocco as 300 migrants- all men from sub-Saharan regions of Africa - reportedly tried to find their way into the Spanish territory.

Primeros datos oficiales de @DelegGobMl:

▪️El asalto se produjo alrededor de las 09:00 h.

▪️Vallado perimetral de Melilla por zona A-8/A-10, Rostrogordo.

▪️Intentan entrar 300, lo consiguen 200.

▪️Un inmigrante fallecido.

▪️Heridos en las inmediaciones.pic.twitter.com/Z4gKkjRkwh — Rubén Pulido (@rubnpulido) 21 октября 2018 г.

Cientos d migrantes subsaharianos han saltado hoy la Valla d Melilla.



El Gobierno deberá aclarar el motivo por el q varios han resultado heridos y uno ha fallecido. De igual forma, tendrá q explicar a cuántas personas h devuelto a 🇲🇦 d manera sumaria. #FronteraSur #Bossa pic.twitter.com/71Ck8xpimA — Jon Inarritu (@JonInarritu) 21 октября 2018 г.

​According to a local official, one man, who apparently had a heart attack, died despite the efforts of medical professionals. 19 were injured, sustaining cuts and fractures, after trying to climb over a border fence, and needed help in a hospital. 200 migrants managed to get in. Later a video emerged online that allegedly shows some of them celebrating in Melilla’ temporary migrant reception center. The people in the video are heard to joyfully chant "boza, boza," which stands for a “victory” in the Fulani language of West Africa.

Los primeros inmigrantes se dirigen en grupo hacia el Centro de Estancia Temporal (CETI) de Melilla con cánticos de alegría y gritos de "boza, boza" (victoria), y han sido recibidos en el centro migratorio por sus compañeros de la misma manera. pic.twitter.com/9ZdOYfFnGi — Rubén Pulido (@rubnpulido) 21 октября 2018 г.

​This is not the first assault on Spain's borders in Morocco. Melilla and another enclave, Ceuta, regularly suffer from surges of Sub-Saharan migrants illegally crossing the border between the countries. Both enclaves recently received reinforcements, but this still hasn't stopped the flow of migrants.

READ MORE: Several Policemen Get Acid Burns as Moroccan Migrants Storm Spain's Border

Many of them still hope to make it to the other side of the fence and reach a temporary reception center, although some of them are later repatriated by migration services.

In late August, at least seven Spanish policemen in the enclave of Ceuta sustained acid burns after a group of roughly 300 migrants stormed the border fences with some of them hurling bottles with quicklime at law enforcement. In July over 600 migrants managed to get through the fences to Ceuta, the biggest assault so far this year.