Over 50 People Killed in Communal Clashes in Nigeria – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – A total of 55 people were killed in communal clashes in the northwestern Nigerian state of Kaduna, local media reported citing police.

The clashes erupted on Thursday at the Kasuwan Magani community, the Nation newspaper reported on Saturday.

According to Police Commissioner Ahmad Abdur-Rahman, 22 people have already been questioned as part of the ongoing investigation into the incident.

The commissioner has visited the crisis-hit area to talk to youth, religious and traditional leaders in order to avoid further violence.

READ MORE: Terrorists Kill Kidnapped Humanitarian Organization Employee in Nigeria

“Anybody that has a hand in this crisis must face the full wrath of law; we will not allow lawlessness; we remain committed to saving life and property of every citizens,” Abdur-Rahman said.

According to other media reports, the conflict was caused by the religious tensions between local Muslim and Christian communities.