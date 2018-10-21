Over 50 People Killed in Communal Clashes in Nigeria – Reports

The clashes erupted on Thursday at the Kasuwan Magani community, the Nation newspaper reported on Saturday.
The commissioner has visited the crisis-hit area to talk to youth, religious and traditional leaders in order to avoid further violence.
READ MORE: Terrorists Kill Kidnapped Humanitarian Organization Employee in Nigeria
“Anybody that has a hand in this crisis must face the full wrath of law; we will not allow lawlessness; we remain committed to saving life and property of every citizens,” Abdur-Rahman said.
According to other media reports, the conflict was caused by the religious tensions between local Muslim and Christian communities.
All comments
Show new comments (0)