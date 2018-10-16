At Least 10 Killed, Around 90 Injured After Train Derails in Morocco (PHOTO)

A train derailment in Morocco on Tuesday left at least ten people dead and nearly 90 injured, the Sky News Arabia media outlet reported.

Earlier in the day, the death toll reportedly stood at five people, while the number of injured amounted to 30. The incident took place between the Moroccan capital of Rabat and the northwestern city of Kenitra.

BREAKING: A train has derailed between #Sale and #Kenitra near Bouknadel in #Morocco, according to so far unconfirmed reports there are up to 20 dead and multiple others injured. pic.twitter.com/pet28wJIX4 — News_Executive (@News_Executive) 16 октября 2018 г.

At the same time, the Yabiladi media outlet reported, citing the deputy mayor of northwestern city of Sale, that at least five people died in the accident.

Local websites suggested earlier that two trains had collided, though the official then refuted the information.