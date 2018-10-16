Terrorists Kill Kidnapped Humanitarian Organization Employee in Nigeria

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Terrorists from the Boko Haram terror group, which pledged allegiance to the Daesh* terror group, outlawed in Russia, killed a kidnapped employee of an international humanitarian organization, Nigerian Minister of Information and Culture Alhaji Lai Mohammed said.

On Sunday, the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) called on the Nigerian authorities to ensure the release of the abducted medical staff, as the deadline set by militants to kill them was approaching. According to the committee, Hauwa Mohammed Liman, working with the ICRC-sponsored hospital, and Alice Loksha, employee of a center supported by UNICEF, were kidnapped on March 1 along with ICRC colleague Saifura Hussaini Ahmed Khorsa, who was killed in September.

”We are deeply pained by this killing, just like we were by the recent killing of the first aid worker. However, we will keep the negotiations open and continue to work to free the innocent women who remain in the custody of their abductors,” the minister said in a statement without specifying the name of the killed employee.

Boko Haram is infamous for numerous attacks and abductions in the western and central African region. Nigeria along with Niger, Cameroon, and Chad are engaged in military operations combating the militants.

*Daesh (ISIL/ISIS/Islamic State) is a terrorist group banned in Russia and many other countries.