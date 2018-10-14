Twin Bomb Blasts Kill at Least 17, Injure 70 in Southwest Somalia – Reports

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – At least 17 people were killed and another 70 injured as a result of two explosions in Somalia’s southwestern city of Baidoa, local media reported Saturday citing officials.

First, a hand grenade was thrown at Bilan hotel, often visited by lawmakers and politicians, according to police sources as cited by the Garowe Online news website.

Soon after that, a suicide attacker caused another blast in a restaurant near the hotel, which resulted in high casualties, according to officials.

DEVELOPING: Death toll of #Baidoa double suicide bombings reaches 17 & 23 injured after two men wearing suicide vests blew themselves in Bilan Hotel and nearby Beder cafeteria simultaneously, according to police chief. Hospital admin confirmed the death toll. pic.twitter.com/rQYWRmN7RV — Abdalle Ahmed Mumin (@Cabdalleaxmed) 13 октября 2018 г.

Al-Shabaab militants, who have sworn allegiance to the al-Qaeda terror group, claimed responsibility for the attack. Somalia has been engulfed in violence since the eruption of a civil war between clan-based armed factions in the early 1990s. Al-Shabaab is staging numerous attacks across the country in an attempt to impose a radical version of Sharia law.