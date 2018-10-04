Register
22:46 GMT +304 October 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    Namibia's President Hage Geingob addresses the Nelson Mandela Peace Summit in the United Nations General Assembly, at U.N. headquarters, Monday, Sept. 24, 2018.

    ‘The Fundamental Issue Is Inequality’: Namibia Seeks to Accelerate Land Reform

    © AP Photo/ Richard Drew
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Following the lead of its southern neighbor South Africa, Namibia is holding a week-long conference on land reform to explore the possibility of legal land expropriation and ownership transfer from its small white minority to the largely propertyless black majority.

    "The fundamental issue is the inequality… we also share a burning land issue and a racialized distribution of land resources with South Africa," Namibian President Hage Geingob said at the opening of the National Land Conference in the capital city of Windhoek on October 1. "This comes from a common history of colonial dispossession. What we also agree to is that the status quo will not be allowed to continue."

    Farmer in South Africa. (File)
    © AP Photo / Schalk van Zuydam
    ‘Playing With Dynamite’: Trump Stokes Racial Tensions in South Africa Over Land Reform

    South Africa's Parliament has been exploring the legal processes necessary to begin uncompensated expropriation of large farms owned by white farmers, who own 72 percent of such farms, and their redistribution to poor blacks, for nearly a year.

    The conference runs from October 1 through 5 and will address the "willing-seller, willing-buyer" principle, ancestral land claims for restitution, expropriation in public interest with just compensation, urban land reform and resettlement criteria, Africa News reported.

    Namibia wants to transfer 43 percent, or 15 million hectares, of its arable agricultural land, to previously disadvantaged blacks by 2020. By the end of 2015, 27 percent of such land had been redistributed since it declared independence from South Africa in 1990, according to the Namibia Agriculture Union.

    Upon gaining independence from South Africa, the new government of Namibia laid down a land reform program using a "willing buyer-willing seller" system that transferred land at market rates from farmers who owned land before independence. However, the country's constitution — drafted in part by Geingob, who was also the country's first president — protected the property rights of people who owned land prior to independence, effectively preserving the racial stratification of Namibian society created by decades of apartheid.

    South Africa: Land Seizures Or Economic Justice?
    © Sputnik .
    South Africa: Land Seizures or Economic Justice?

    At a prior land conference in 2016, the government said that German citizens still own 141 out of 281 farms that belong to foreign nations and that 108 farms measuring over 450,000 hectares are still owned by South Africans.

    Division in Civil Society

    Prior to the conference, different factions expressed their concerns about the event, including several tribal leaders who boycotted it completely — or at least started out intending to. The Namibian reported that several kings and paramount chiefs who had begun the week picketing the forum were eventually seen inside it

    Uhuru Dempers, the convener of the NANGOF (Namibian Non-Governmental Forum) working group on land reform, an umbrella organisation of NGOs organised in 1994 to discuss the land question and put forward recommendations to the government on land policy and legislation, was among those who joined after objecting. Dempers spoke before the forum Thursday, calling for the country's 1991 resolution on foreign land ownership to be honored and the land expropriated.

    "The resettlement program must aim for a 50:50 gender ratio resettlement of beneficiaries. Any future land bill should mainstream gender disparities. Women must be prioritized as immediate beneficiaries of land resettlement programs, freehold affirmative action financing and communal land allocation processes to gain gender parity in land, access, ownership and control," Dempers said, according to The Namibian.

    Zimbabwe's President Emmerson Mnangagwa votes in the general election at Sherwood Park Primary School in Kwekwe, Zimbabwe
    © REUTERS/ Philimon Bulawayo
    Zimbabwe Election: More Continuity Than Change From Mugabe’s Regime - Analyst

    Namibian Prime Minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila came out in defense of the government's standing policy in the days before the forum, saying the "willing-buyer, willing-seller" land redistribution policy has not failed, while still tacitly admitting that market forces had made it nearly impossible for the state to effect any land distribution changes, the Namibian reported.

    "I think what has been a challenge is the pricing that has escalated so much that it has become unaffordable for the government to buy it in quantities that would enable it to redistribute land in a manner that would transform ownership in the country," she said on September 28.

    South Africa has used a similar program, buying farms at "just and equitable rates," Sputnik reported.

    Agribank of Namibia CEO Sakaria Nghikembua elaborated, noting, "High farmland prices limit the ability of AALS [Affirmative Action Loan Scheme] clients to access additional credit for stocking and working capital, a circumstance that limits the optimal use of the land and potentially compromises farm productivity. AALS beneficiaries are only allowed to sell the farm after a 10-year period from the time of purchase, allowing continuous inefficient utilization of farmland."

    AALS is a loan program for Namibian citizens financed by Agribank, which it calls "an important component of the land reform programme, which enables innovative new farmers from the previously disadvantaged communities, to acquire farms in commercial areas."

    Chinese President Xi Jinping makes a toast at the beginning of the welcoming banquet at the Great Hall of the People during the first day of the Belt and Road Forum in Beijing, China, May 14, 2017
    © REUTERS / Damir Sagolj
    South African President Denies Claims of Chinese Financing for 'New Colonialism'

    "One could, therefore, argue that the farmland market is seized by market distortion and speculative behaviors; hence, farmland affordability is increasingly eroding," Nghikembua said.

    As South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has found is true in his country, the Namibian Constitution also presents possible legal barriers to land expropriation. A major argument about the efficacy of expropriation revolves around whether or not Article 16 of the Namibian Constitution, which creates an absolute right to property and which The Namibian notes was expressly constructed to frustrate redistribution efforts, can be overpowered by other parts of the constitution that allow expropriation "in the public interest" and what exactly "just compensation" entails.

    Another subject of contention is ancestral land claims, many of which overlap in time and geography. Accordingly, some at the conference have suggested setting various cutoff dates, such as 1884, when the land was seized by the Germans, or 1905, when German recognition of indigenous land ownership ended and the imperial government expropriated all land in the so-called "police zone" by imperial decree.

    ‘Correcting the Wrongs of the Past'

    "If we don't correct the wrongs of the past through appropriate policies and actions, our peace will not be sustainable," the president warned Monday.

    Supporters of Turkey's Justice and Development Party (AKP) wave a giant Turkish flag as they celebrate in Istanbul after the first results in the country's general election on November 1, 2015.
    © AFP 2018 / OZAN KOSE
    Turkish Ruling Party Member Introduces Bill to Acknowledge German Genocide in Namibia

    Namibia was drawn into the European sphere by the Scramble for Africa, with the German Empire seizing the territory following the Berlin Conference in 1884, which set down the rules by which European empires competed against one another for control over the continent, and named the colony German South West Africa.

    German rule was brutal and evicted native Africans from their traditional lands. A major uprising by the Herero and Namaqua tribes in 1904 led to a genocide in which German troops drove the tribes off their land and into the Namib desert without supplies, killing 65,000 of the estimated 80,000-strong Hereros, according to a UN report on the event.

    After World War I, the victorious Allies divided up the territories of the Central Powers, and the UK seized control over German South West Africa and handed over the reins of the colony to the South African colonial government, with instructions to prepare the territory for self-determination. However, the South African government instead treated it like their own colony, and retained control over the territory upon devolution. In 1949, it imposed its own apartheid system on South West Africa, its codified system of racial segregation and discrimination, with whites retaining control over the best farmland and mines and the rest of the territory being apportioned to tribes as so-called "Bantustans."

    A rising nationalist movement led to demands for independence, and in 1968, the UN declared that the territory should be named Namibia in accordance with native Namibians' wishes. In 1969, UN Security Council Resolution 269 declared South African occupation of Namibia illegal. South Africa was heavily involved in the Angolan Civil War in the 1970s and ‘80s, and when they were forced to withdraw in the late 1980s, their grip on Namibia loosened as well. Namibia declared independence in 1990.

    Related:

    African National Congress to Pursue Land Expropriation Without Compensation
    Moscow Calls New Expropriation of Land by Israel in Palestine 'Illegal'
    Sick of Germany? Consulting Firm Offers Help Moving to Syria, Namibia
    Namibia First? 'Gem of Africa' Fails to Dazzle Donald Trump
    Russia to invest $1 bln in Namibia uranium deposits (Update)
    Tags:
    farmers, colonialism, apartheid, forum, conference, land redistribution plans, Africa, Namibia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Fast and Furious: Latest Cars Presented at 2018 Paris Motor Show
    Fast and Furious: Latest Cars Presented at 2018 Paris Motor Show
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    The Expanded Limited Kavanaugh Investigation
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    How the Downing of Russia's Il-20 Military Plane in Syria Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse