Libya Seeks 1Mln Tonnes of Russian Wheat, Animal Feed for $700Mln - Minister

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Libya is eager to buy 1 million tonnes of wheat and animal feed from Russia for around $700 million, Libyan Government of National Accord Economy and Industry Minister Nasir Shaglan said in an interview published Sunday.

"We would like to get an annual supply of wheat in the volume of 1 million tonnes by purchasing it in Russia. Also, we need feed for the development of animal husbandry. And if we agree on the supply of these two important products — grain for bread and feed, we can reach a unique deal worth $700 million," Shaglan told the Kommersant newspaper.

He noted that his priority as the minister of economy was to ensure food security of Libya.

Libya has been engulfed in a civil war since 2011 when its long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and killed in an armed conflict. There are two major opposing forces in Libya, each fighting for control over the country —the Libyan Government of National Accord, backed by the United Nations and the European Union, governs the country's western regions, while its eastern part is governed by the Libyan National Army.