Register
22:47 GMT +329 September 2018
Listen Live
    Search
    A general view shows the headquarters of the African Union (AU) building in Ethiopia's capital Addis Ababa, January 29, 2017

    African Union Encourages Russia to Participate in CAR’s Future Peace Conference

    © REUTERS / Tiksa Negeri
    Africa
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik), Anastasia Levchenko - Two African states, Central African Republic and Libya, have been in turmoil, thus, it is necessary to take stabilization and reconstruction measures. The commissioner for Peace and Security of the African Union told Sputnik how Russia could assist CAR and what steps the AU plan to take on Libya.

    The African Union welcomed Russia’s possible participation in the future reconciliation conference in the Central African Republic (CAR) and the post-crisis stabilization process as a whole, which would all become a reality once the government responded to the opposition's demands, Smail Chergui, the commissioner for Peace and Security of the African Union, told Sputnik in an interview.

    "[Russia] can also join us and make sure that this next conference is a success. We are insisting on the necessary conditions to go in the best way with the security sector reform. This is one issue on which we can cooperate," Chergui said on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly (UNGA) when asked how Russia could contribute to the CAR reconciliation process.

    Migrants make their way after crossing the border at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015.
    © REUTERS / Laszlo Balogh
    Illegal Migrants Must Be Transported Back to Africa - Hungarian PM
    The official stressed that Russia as "a permanent member of the Security Council" had "a lot to offer in terms of stabilizing" CAR.

    In addition, he pointed out that Russia could assist in "post-crisis stabilization and reconstruction" and could mobilize the UN bodies in charge of that and the international community.

    The commissioner further noted that Russia had "huge experience that can be shared, in terms of demining and other things."

    On CAR Gov't Reply to Opposition Calls for Nationwide Conference

    The official also touched upon the issue of the future governance of CAR and opposition demands stating that the African Union was still waiting for a response from the government of CAR to the opposition's demands in order to call a nationwide reconciliation conference to lay down principles for the future governance of the country, having no plan B for this peace initiative.

    READ MORE: CAR President Says Sparing No Effort in Probing Murder of 3 Russian Journalists

    "[CAR opposition] had 70 main demands… Some are security interests, others are about poverty. Also, they want to have a share in the political scene. You need to open up the government, maybe to have a national unity government. The government now has been officially given those documents, and it is now supposed to respond to them," Chergui said.

    "That response would prepare for a kind of a conference where everybody will meet. The idea is then to really draft the legal document, which can be a draft agreement between the government and the movements… Definitely it will not be something easy, but we do not have plan B. This time, we really have to push for it and make sure that everybody comes in, so that the country has a new start," Chergui stressed.

    The commissioner expressed hope that the government would come up with an adequate response to the proposals, made by some 14 armed groups and accumulated by the AU panel, in due course.

    "I think the government has really started this work, because now the office of the president has two of these people, former Seleca, who are ministers," he pointed out.

    Chergui also stressed that CAR needed an economic reform and transparency in dealing with contracts, which would "convince their own people that it is now a new approach to the whole distribution of wealth, inclusion."

    Trendstorm
    Libya: Is a UN Intervention Looming?
    Since 2012, the country has been destabilized by the conflict between the Muslim armed group Seleka, Christian Anti-balaka militias, and the government. In late August, Seleka and Anti-balaka signed a declaration of understanding after a Russia-brokered peace meeting in Khartoum.

    The talks in Khartoum ran parallel to talks in the CAR town of Bouar, under the aegis of the African Union with 14 armed groups taking part, as a result of which the armed groups released a document containing 104 demands for the government.

    On Libyan Issue

    The commissioner of the AU also touched upon the issue of Libya stressing that the AU and the United Nations aim to organize a reconciliation conference, which would represent all Libyans in the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa.

    "The Libyan situation is now really at the point that all those who say they are friends of Libya should really work jointly to help… Now Italy wants to organize a conference. Also in our roadmap we have a plan to convene a reconciliation meeting in Addis Ababa, of all the Libyans. We are trying to have it before the end of the year. We want to organize it with the UN, together AU-UN. That was part of our discussions here in New York," Chergui said.

    He noted that the UN-led election registration process and the dialogue which the organization maintained in about 40 towns across the country had partly laid the necessary basis for a future reconciliation conference.

    READ MORE: Hidden Agendas in Media; Results of Class Wars; NATO Fails Libya Post-Gaddafi

    "I think the UN has started not only the registry of Libyans for elections, which was rather successful but also they have initiated the dialogue in around 40 towns within Libya. So normally that kind of pre-dialogue can prepare the ground for a conference on reconciliation," the commissioner pointed out.

    As for the conference on Libya hosted by Italy, Chergui said that "it looks like the initial thinking is changing, it's not Sicily anymore, and the dates are not fixed yet," noting that the AU maintained contacts with Rome.

    In addition, the commissioner told Sputnik that general elections in Libya, currently scheduled for December 10, should only take place once all political forces are ready to accept their results, otherwise it may further aggravate the situation in the country. 

    "One thing we should all agree is that we cannot organize and go for elections if we do not have necessary conditions. We need to get Libyans to agree on how these elections are organized, what will be the outcome so that in the end they respect those results. Otherwise, the election can even complicate the situation more," Chergui said.

    Related:

    South Africa Leader Calls on All States to Ratify Nuclear Weapons Treaty
    Merkel Pushes Deal With Northern Africa to Shield Europe From Illegal Migrants
    Stronger Africa Makes for Stronger China
    Tags:
    stabilization, peace, African Union (AU), Africa, Russia, Central African Republic, Addis Ababa, Libya
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: September 22 - 28
    This Week in Pictures: September 22 - 28
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    Trump at UNGA: ‘Didn’t Expect That Reaction’
    How did Israel's jets make Russia's Il-20 the target of Syrian missiles?
    Russia's Il-20 Downing: How It Unfolded
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse