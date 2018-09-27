Russia, African States to Discuss Energy Cooperation at Energy Week - Organizer

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Representatives of governmental delegations of African countries and Russia will discuss cooperation in the field of energy at a roundtable on the sidelines of the Russian Energy Week International Forum in Moscow, Russia's Roscongress Foundation said in a press release.

Representatives of government delegations from Sudan, Angola, Nigeria, Zambia, South Africa as well as representatives of some major energy companies plan to participate in the discussion.

"Participants of the Russian Energy Week and the upcoming roundtable plan to discuss the strengthening of Russian-African relations, as well as to develop various strategic formats for such interaction. Speakers will also raise issues of development of alternative sources of electricity and share their experience," the press release said.

The Russian Energy Week was first held in 2017 and serves as a platform for demonstrating the prospects of Russia's fuel and energy industry and exploring the potential of international cooperation in the field.

This year the forum will be held on October 3-6.