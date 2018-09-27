Burundi Energy Minister Will Likely Take Part in Russian Energy Week - Envoy

MOSCOW (Sputnik), Sofya Grebenkina - The minister of mines and energy of Burundi, Come Manirakiza, will likely attend the Russian Energy Week forum, the ambassador of the Republic of Burundi to Russia, Edward Bizimana, told Sputnik.

"We sent invitations [that we received from the Russian side] to Burundi, and we hope that the minister of mines and energy will attend. It is not yet confirmed, but I think he will attend," Bizimana said, in reference to a question about which Burundi representative would attend the Russian Energy Week.

Bizimana added that if the minister of mines and energy was unable to attend the forum, then the interests of Burundi would be represented by the embassy.

READ MORE: Orban: Hungary, Russia Agreed on Russian Gas Supplies for 2020 (VIDEO)

The event is set to take place on October 3-6 at Moscow's Central Exhibition Hall Manege.

The Russian Energy Week was first held in 2017 and serves as a platform for demonstrating the prospects of Russia's fuel and energy industry and exploring the potential of international cooperation in the field.