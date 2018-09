WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The State Department has confirmed that a US foreign service officer was found dead in Madagascar and the United States is cooperating with local police on a probe, department spokesperson Heather Nauert said in a press release.

"We are deeply saddened to confirm that a US Foreign Service Officer was found dead in their residence in the overnight hours of Friday, September 21," Nauert said on Monday. "Diplomatic Security is collaborating with local… authorities on a joint investigation."

The cause of death and the name of the diplomat have not yet been released by the State Department, Nauert added.

Out of respect for the family of the deceased as well as the ongoing investigative process, the State Department did not have any additional comments at this time, she said.