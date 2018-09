MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Pirates kidnapped 12 people from the MV Glarus cargo vessel near the coast of Nigeria, media reported citing the ships’ Swiss operator company.

The ship was carrying wheat between the cities of Lagos and Port Harcourt, when it was stopped by the pirates, who then took hostage of 12 out of 19 crew members, according to the Sky News broadcaster.

"The company is working with the authorities and specialists to secure the speedy and safe release of those being held," Massoel Shipping said as cited by Sky News.

Massoel Shipping did not elaborate on the nationalities of those kidnapped, but the Swiss Foreign Ministry reportedly said that there were no Swiss citizens among them.