Lake Ferry Overturns in Tanzania, Killing at Least 40 People - Reports

The overloaded ferry with hundreds of people overturned on Lake Victoria, Tanzania, BBC reported, citing official.

The passenger ferry with more than 400 people on it capsized on Tanzanian's Lake Victoria, BBC reported. As the media specified, citing local official, hundreds of people are still missing after the incident.

The Tanzanian government stated, as quoted by the AFP news agency, the tragedy claimed lives of at least 40 people.

"According to reports that President John Magufuli has just received from the authorities in Mwanza, the toll now stands at more than 40 dead," Gerson Msigwa, the president's spokesman said on state television.

The Tanzanian government stated, as quoted by Reuters, that approximately 200 people might have been drowned.

The Tanzania Electrical, Mechanical and Electronics Services Agency confirmed the statement.