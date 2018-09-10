Blast at Libyan Oil Corporation HQ Leaves Fatalities, 6 People Injured - Source

TRIPOLI (Sputnik) - A bomb explosion at the headquarters of the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC), located in the country's capital of Tripoli, has resulted in an unknown number of deaths and over six people getting injured, a source in the corporation told Sputnik.

Several armed men attacked the NOC earlier in the day, one of whom, a suicide attacker, reportedly detonated explosives in the building.

"A blast has occurred at the National Oil Corporation, over six people have been injured," the source in the Libyan National Oil Corporation (NOC) said.

Ambulances and security vehicles are seen near the headquarters of Libyan state oil firm National Oil Corporation (NOC) after three masked persons attacked it in Tripoli, Libya

— Raafat Belkhair (@rafit9999) September 10, 2018

According to the source, some people inside the building were killed. The attackers are still inside.

The security forces have reportedly smashed the windows of the building so that the NOC staff could leave.

Firemen and ambulances have reportedly arrived at the site.