Aircraft Crashes Into Lake in South Sudan, Killing 21 - Reports

A small aircraft carrying at least 24 people from Juba International Airport to the city of Yirol crashed on Sunday, according to the Associated Press (AP).

The regional information minister for the Eastern Great Lakes state Taban Abel Aguek told AP that 17 people died due to the plane crash and 2 were missing, while 3 survived and were sent to a hospital. According to the minister, one of the survivors was an Italian doctor in critical condition and he was undergoing surgery in Yirol Hospital.

The cause of the crash is unknown at the moment.

The tragic accident followed the crash of the helicopter in Ethiopia less than 100 kilometers (62 miles) from the capital Addis Ababa in August. The catastrophe killed all 18 people on board, including children.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW