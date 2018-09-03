Blast at South African Munition Depot Near Cape Town Kills 8 People - Reports

It is unknown what exactly caused the blast, News24 reported on Monday. Police haven't provided any comments regarding the incident.

Eight people killed by a blast at munition depot in Somerset West, near Cape Town, South Africa, media said.

READ MORE: Syria Confirms Blasts at Ammunition Depot Near Damascus Caused by Short Circuit

UPDATE: Cape Town fire & rescue confirms four more people have been killed in the explosion at the Rheinmetall munitions factory run by Denel in Somerset West, bringing the death toll to eight. #CTExplosion https://t.co/uJWDCzKXeg — Rauby (@GraemeRauby) 3 сентября 2018 г.

Theo Layne, a fire and rescue spokesman cited by Reuters confirmed that the eight people were dead.

Germany's Rheinmental Waffe Munition GmbH and South Africa's government-owned arms producer Denel jointly operate the Rheinmetall Denel Munition depot where the deadly blast took place.