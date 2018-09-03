Fast and Furious: WATCH South African Granny Repel Gunmen in Brutal Car Fight

CCTV footage showed an unbelievable incident, in which an unidentified brave grandmother confronts a bunch of armed hijackers in Gauteng province, South Africa.
In a video posted on Twitter, the woman can be seen unwittingly driving her Jeep Grand Cherokee into a fenced yard before another car quickly parks up behind hers and blocks the driveway. Three hijackers then run over and point pistols at the woman through the side windows while struggling to unblock the doors.
The driver, referred to as 'ouma' (grandmother) by one of the women who discussed the footage in Afrikaans, then uncompromisingly throws her SUV into reverse, ramming the getaway car in her escape. The thugs can be seen jumping into their vehicle and trying to escape in fear while the gran crashes into it again.
Brave #granny fights off #armedhijackers in South Africa— Real News Line (@RealNewsLine) 3 сентября 2018 г.
Gran theft auto: Grandmother defies hijackers aiming guns at her head and RAMS their vehicle as they try to steal her car in #SouthAfrica#GrandTheftAuto https://t.co/Os1r7RfXX6 pic.twitter.com/o8LyeMhozB
While on the road, the brave ouma drives over the rear wing of the car before the unfortunate robbers reverse off up the road and flee the scene.
