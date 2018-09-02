Huge Blast Hits Somalia's Mogadishu (PHOTO, VIDEO)

An explosion occurred on Sunday in the Somali capital city of Mogadishu, local media reported.
The blast was caused by a car loaded with explosives, Radio Kulmiye reported.
According to information posted on Twitter, the incident took place in Howlwadag district.
#Update Howlwadaag District Administration Building hit huge Blast, no casualties reported yet, Mogadishu #Somalia pic.twitter.com/bzVEjO9S2w— Today from Somalia (@Showqi2013) September 2, 2018
No other details have been made available yet.
#Breaking: Huge Explosion just occurred in #Mogadishu. around #presidential place. we don't know exactly who the target was. #Somalia. pic.twitter.com/rXuQo34Hoi— Munasar Mohamed (@MunaserMohamed) September 2, 2018
READ MORE: Some 10 People Killed and 20 Injured in Attack on Somalian Interior Ministry
On July 7, at least 10 people died and 20 more were injured as a result of an attack on the Interior Ministry building in the Somali capital.
In June, one American soldier was killed and four others were injured in an attack reportedly carried out by the terrorist group al-Shabaab.
DETAILS TO FOLLOW
All comments
Show new comments (0)