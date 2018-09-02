Huge Blast Hits Somalia's Mogadishu (PHOTO, VIDEO)

Somalia has witnessed dramatic amounts of violence and suffered multiple terrorist attacks since 1991, with dozens of people dying and dozens injured almost every month due to the low level of security in the country.

An explosion occurred on Sunday in the Somali capital city of Mogadishu, local media reported.

The blast was caused by a car loaded with explosives, Radio Kulmiye reported.

According to information posted on Twitter, the incident took place in Howlwadag district.

#Update Howlwadaag District Administration Building hit huge Blast, no casualties reported yet, Mogadishu #Somalia pic.twitter.com/bzVEjO9S2w — Today from Somalia (@Showqi2013) September 2, 2018

No other details have been made available yet.

On July 7, at least 10 people died and 20 more were injured as a result of an attack on the Interior Ministry building in the Somali capital.

In June, one American soldier was killed and four others were injured in an attack reportedly carried out by the terrorist group al-Shabaab.

